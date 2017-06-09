Gov’t Committed to Attain Human Development for All-Says FJT

Madam Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, the minister of Women’s Affair and overseer of the Office of the Vice President has said that this new government remains committed to attaining the goal of human development for everyone and would explore a range of key policy options and recommendations set out in the human development report.

She was speaking at the launch ceremony of the Global and Africa Human Development Report (AfHDR) 2016, held at a hotel in Kololi. Madam Tambajang further assured that the victims of human rights abuses committed during the previous regime will have the opportunity to know the truth and heal through a truth and reconciliation commission and transitional justice mechanisms.She outlined that they will establish a national human rights commission to monitor human rights, assist victims of previous human rights violations and contribute to the formulation of national policies on human rights to make sure the fundamental rights of citizens in The Gambia are never violated again.FJT further asserted that henceforth, laws and institutions will be established to enlarge and protect the rights and freedoms of all citizens, giving the opportunity for sustainable human development to be attainable for everyone. For her part, Madam Ade Mamonyane Lekoetje, the UNDP resident representative stated that the human development concept is very powerful and each year the human development lens is applied to different themes to deepen their understanding of the issues at stake. She said, “The annual human development reports also provide multi dimension measures of countries progress. The country rankings stimulate discussions on the policy choices that enable recourse constrained economies to make significant progress.” She added that since 1990 when the first human development report came out her organisation has sought to focus attention on a conceptual framework that puts people at the centre of development.“In the context of the New Gambia, the theme of the report is (human development for everyone and accelerating gender equality and women’s empowerment in Africa) is particularly pertinent to the policy agenda and for informing the discussions taking place at the development of the national development plant,” she highlighted.The launch ceremony brought together top ranking government officials who include the ministers of agriculture and fisheries, permanent secretaries among other national partners of the UNDP. And according to officials, the 2016 AfHDR produced on the theme “Accelerating Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment in Africa”, analyses the political, economic and social drivers that hamper African women’s advancement and proposes policies and concrete actions to close the gender gap including securing women’s economic, social and political participation.

by Fatou Sowe