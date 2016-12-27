Gov’t Committed to Halting FGM, GBV

The deputy governor of the Upper River Region has underscored government’s resolve to halting the deep-rooted harmful traditional practices of Female Genital Mutilation(FGM) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which are affecting the wellbeing of women and the girl child in our society.

Cherno Barra Touray was speaking at a four-day capacity building forum, organised by He for She The Gambia Network.

Funded by the Girl Generation, the four-day event, held at a hotel in Basse, brought together youth representatives from various youth organisations across Basse. The forum is designed to expose participants to the implications of FGM on women and young girls.

At the end of the training, the participants are expected to sensitise their various youth groups within the furthest region of the country, in URR, on the impediments of Female Genital Mutilation and Gender Based Violence and also engaging their communities in totally abandoning the cultural practice.

The former Gambian diplomat made it clear that the government of The Gambia for the past years has shown commitment in addressing the menace of FGM and GBV as manifested in enactment of various laws criminalising the practice.

Deputy Governor Touray thus urged participants to come up with tangible recommendations in ensuring that the menace is completely addressed.

He reiterated the need for collective efforts towards addressing the menace, adding that the fight against FGM and GBV require collective efforts by all stakeholders.

He lauded the organisers for the move, describing it as a step in the right direction.

The government of The Gambia, Touray added, is working tireless to ensuring that FGM and GBV are totally eradicated in the country and thus enjoined participants to take the lead role in the crusade.

For his part, the Programme Manager of National Network for Gender Based Violence, Fallou Sowe, spoke at length on the significance of the forum, further describing GBV as a global problem seen by the international community as a human right violation.

Sowe indicated that FGM and GBV are causing serious problems affecting the social, physical and mental well-being of people especially women and girls.

He challenged participants to always be at the forefront of such initiatives to ensure sustainable change for sustainable development.

Speaking earlier, the URR Regional Youth chairperson and the chairperson of He for She the Gambia Network, Baboucarr Jallow and Yankuba Manjang, respectively, both dwelled on the importance of the forum and called on the participants to to come out with tangible recommendations.

“Training young men and women on FGM and GBV is very crucial as youth are the future leaders and are most vulnerable to the menace,” he added.

by Momodou Jawo in Basse, URR