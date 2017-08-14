Gov’t. Cuts Domestic Transport Fares

The Gambia’s territory land and sea routes are going to face a 15% price reduction for passenger transport fares, plus 12% in for national and 10 % in for regional cargo and goods charges respectively, effective Monday, 21th August 2017.

Bai Lamin Jobe, minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure made these remarks on Friday, as he presides over a joint press conference jointly organized by the said ministry in collaboration with the transport unions and associations held at Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure headquarter along MDI Road in Kanifing.

Minister Jobe disclosed that the decision to reduce transport tariffs on land and sea routes was reached after a thorough consultation with all the relevant government stakeholders, transport unions and associations in The Gambia, thus the need for this joint press conference in a bid to shed more light for a wider understanding of the populace, with regard to the development.

“I must say that the previous government has not put in any plan or initiative to reduce transport tariffs to reflect on the reduction in fuel pump price, despite the drop in price for fuel from D56.7 Butut to D42 per liter since 2013”, Minister Jobe said.

In view of this development, he added, a reduction in the fuel pump price should trickle down to the wider community level and it is for this reason this new government deems it important to call for the revise of the transport fares in both lands and sea routes charges in The Gambia.

To this end, Minister Jobe urged members of the transport union and associations; including drivers and transporters to abide by the new tariffs, saying the reduction of these prices is what Gambians have been anticipating for and; therefore must be adhered to in the interest of national development.

Abdoulie Touray, a member of the drivers association acknowledged that prior to joint press conference, the issue of price reduction in transport fares was reached following consultations between government and transport unions in The Gambia.

“The pump price for fuel has come down with a 10 dalasi reduction in the purchase price and the reason why there should not be any bond of contention on the issue, rather what is needed for all is to abide by the rule in the new transport tariffs” he said.

Touray emphasized that new tariffs will be made available to all garages across the country, further assuring that they will abide by the new rules tariff.

Reacting to this new development, commuters such as, Fatou Mbye and Modou Jallow, described the move as timely, further expressing appreciation over the new development.

However, people like Saikou and Demba called for more reduction of not only transport fares, but even basic commodities, saying the economic situation of the country, coupled with the low income earning power in the face of high prices of basic commodities; warrant the need to reduce prices of goods and services in the country.

by Salifu M. Touray