Gov’t. Has Not Issued Any License for Petroleum Exploration Press Director Tells Journalists

The director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President has said that the government of The Gambia under the new administration has not issued any license for petroleum exploration or production. She said the existing license for the exploration are Blocks A2 and A5 and the remaining offshore block A1, A3, A4 and A6 are open for licensing.

Madam Amie Bojang-Sissoho made this statement yesterday while briefing journalists over the past and upcoming activities of the president as well as the programmes and policies of the new government. The weekly event is conducted at the Office of the President in Fajara.

Assets declaration

On assets declaration, the director of Press informed journalists that all the ministers except two have not submitted their asset declaration to the Ombudsman; even though she was reluctant to tell us who these ministers are. She said their failure was due to some technicalities in valuing of these assets.

Meetings of the President

According to her, President Barrow has been consulting individuals with different professionals and business people on issues to contribute to the development agenda of the new government and also promoting diplomacy, bilateral and multilateral issues. She said the president welcomed the Chinese debt cancelation of 13.9 million dollars for the government of The Gambia.

She said the president over the past week received in audience three ambassadors and some potential investors in agriculture, some of whom are interested in the water supply system, health and real estate development.

Upcoming events

On the upcoming events, Ms. Bojang further disclosed to the newsmen that President Barrow is preparing for the official launching of the security sector reform and the commissioning of the National Security Council. She said the president was also planning to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year.

The briefing session wrapped up by question and answer session on various issues surrounding the programmes and policies of the new government.

It was the fifth briefing session since it was initiated couple of months ago. Madam Bojang used the opportunity to relate to journalists, President Barrow’s message of condolence to the people of Sierra Leone for the loss of lives and injuries and damages caused by floods in that country.

by Musa Ndow