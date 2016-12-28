Gov’t Registers Significant Surge in Education Enrolment

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has informed deputies at the National Assembly in Banjul that based on continued prioritisation of the education sector by government, a significant surge in enrolment has been registered at all levels.

Hon. Abdou Kolley disclosed that the enrolment at the Basic Education (Grades 1 to 9) has increased from 383,679 in 2015 to 399,567 in 2016, representing an increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio from 90.9 percent to 92.3.

Delivering the 2017 budget speech on Thursday, the Finance minister added that Gross Enrolment Ratio at senior secondary level rose from 41.6% in 2015 to 44.0% in 2016 as a result of the increase registered in school enrolment from 51, 225 to 56, 001.

He noted that in its quest to ensure quality education delivery at all education levels, the Ministry continues to collaborate with both The Gambia College and the University of The Gambia (UTG) to train teachers meant for basic and secondary levels of the education system.

“In accordance with its mandate of ensuring universal access to education, the education sector has completed the preparation of the Education Sector Policy covering the period 2016-2030 and has received cabinet approval,” he revealed.

This policy, he went on, was jointly prepared by ministries of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) and Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), and that it went through a comprehensive consultation process which involved the Education Select Committee of the National Assembly.

According to Hon. Kolley, the policy would guide education service delivery in The Gambia from Early Childhood to Tertiary and Higher Education.

He stated that through this collaboration, a significant increase in the number of qualified teachers has been registered at all education levels. Thus, he informed lawmakers that at lower basic level, the number of trained and qualified teachers increased from 6,781 to 7, 592 between 2015 and 2016.

MoHERST

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs further informed deputies that over the past years, the annual scholarship provided in all fields of study have been on the increase, thus this is more so in the areas of science and technology, health and agriculture.

According to Kolley, local scholarships to the UTG have increased by almost 200% currently, 467 students were offered scholarships in all fields including 10 Master’s students. “This brings to a total of 906 students excluding those individual students whose burden of arrears was covered to allow them to graduate,” he disclosed. Similarly, Hon. Kolley said that GTTI has 128 students and MDI more than 57 students on scholarship. He said through their partnership with the private sector to decentralise TVET the Ministry provided support to cover the tuition of 150 students attending Gayenjoro Training Centre in Farafenni.

MoHSW

Minister Kolley went further to inform deputies at the National Assembly that maternal mortality ratio was reduced from 460/100, 000 live births in 2010 to 433/100, 000 live births in 2013 while under-five mortality rate reduced from 109/1000 births in 2010 to 54/1000 live births in 2013.

As part of efforts to revitalise and strengthen the concept of Primary Health Care (PHC) in the country Hon. Kolley said MoHSW has established a unit that coordinates and monitors all Primary Health Services in the country. “In line with the primary healthcare expansion programme which aims at strengthening the provision of healthcare services at primary level, PHS villages were increased from 634 in 2014 to 722 in 2016,’ Finance he reported.

by Lamin B. Darboe