Gov’t. to Create New Facilities for Prisoners

The Minister of Interior, Mai Ahmed Fatty, who described the conditions of the State Central Prison, widely called Mile 2, as ‘appalling’ and ‘deplorable’ said that the new government intends to shutdown the prison facilities over a period of time and create new correctional facilities with a new approach that would render those in custody and prepare them for a better life after prison.

He said that the move is meant for the prisoners to contribute meaningfully towards the development of our society. He added that the conditions of the prisons have holistically been looked into and that with the commitment of the government, the prison systems would change fundamentally.

After a meeting with the UN System and the Inter-agency Committee of the United Nations in the country on Wednesday at a hotel in Senegambia, Mr. Fatty said that the initiative was of particular importance to him at this particular time of governance.

The meeting dealt with Gambia’s collaboration with the UN System with regard to the security sector in which various issues from capacity to infrastructural support and the general cooperation with the UN System which aimed at strengthening internal security and also strengthening the capacity and resources of the various lines within the Ministry of Interior.

“The UN team was a very powerful one. Indeed it consists of human rights, drugs, and also with governance; political affairs, and economics. The team was also a multi-sectoral agency that came down directed by the African Division of United Nations under the supervision of the United Nation’s General Secretary working with the country team here.” he said.

He said that the meeting also took glance on the policy, which he pointed out would later be broadly looked into at ministerial level of securing this country and enhancing their preparedness in facing potential threats of the 21st security challenges.

Mr. Fatty outlined key security priorities, saying they would reinforce the country’s narcotic detection and preventive programmes and maintain the law and order; whereas increasing the human capacity stock at the police force, and managing the national disasters.

The meeting was, however, attended by all the security chiefs in the country.

by Bekai Njie