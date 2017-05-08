Gov’t, UN Agencies Hold Cabinet Retreat

A collaborative leadership retreat organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and UNOWAS for the Cabinet ministers was held over the weekend.

The weekend interface between the executive and the UN agencies on governance in a New Gambia offered a unique opportunity for the UN family and other strategic partners of government like NEPAD to work collaboratively and to deliver as one.

Held at a local hotel in Brufut, that high level executive convergence was presided over by the president of the Republic, His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow.

President Barrow thanked the United Nations Development Programme Gambia and the entire UN System for organising such important meeting. The retreat, according to him, was very timely and is one of the critical support systems that the UN has generously provided, and continues to offer to the new government since the elections in December 2016.

“It is the first in a series of capacity building and experience sharing platforms that the UN has committed to support us with,” he said.

According to him, the retreat could not have come at a better time given that the new Cabinet members and their technicians are working hard to finalize and align the vision as contained in the Coalition 2016 Election Manifesto with the new National Development blueprint.

“This workshop clearly provides us the unique opportunity to interact and enhance our ability to create the conducive environment in which we can hold inclusive and constructive conversations on how best to serve our people,” said the president.

Speaking earlier, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the special representative of the secretary general of the United Nations in West Africa used the occasion to reassure the goodwill of the UN secretary general and UN agencies, funds, and programmes to continue to supporting President Barrow and his government to rebuild the democratic Gambia with strong, impartial and efficient governance structures in place.

“The UN secretary general continues to follow with keen interest the evolution of the situation in The Gambia and has directed that the country be included in the new UN initiative of “Sustaining Peace” alongside Burkina Faso and Sri Lanka,” he said.

The top UN diplomat further assured President Barrow and his government that the United Nations would bring assistance to various key sectors including health and education, the judiciary, transitional justice, national reconciliation and security sector reform.

“We will equally continue to support the Independent Electoral Commission, Parliamentarians, and inter-party dialogue, to solidify the foundations for an effective multiparty democracy in the Gambia,” he said.

Dr. Fatima Denton, director of Special Initiatives Division at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said the retreat was very important to UNECA because it offers a unique opportunity for the UN family and their strategic partner NEPAD to work collaboratively and to deliver as one. She said for close to 60 years, the ECA has been the coalface of the economic and social development of Africa using industrialisation and regional economic integration as the conduit of Africa’s structural transformation.

On how the ECA can partner with The Gambia, acting in unison with its strategic partners and the UN family, Dr. Denton said the ECA has undertaken several governance related works with the full involvement of the private sector and civil society and published various governance reports, not to mention operational activities undertaken in various countries across Africa.

She assured President Barrow and the team that: “The UN together with its continental partners, the AUC, NEPAD, the ADB together with the ambition and resolve of your entire administration, we can use your leadership to fasten several democratic staples under the joint architecture of Agenda 2030 on Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063, a strategic framework of the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years,” she said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, the director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa said the seminar was an important step of the journey to “protect the people’s free expression” by supporting the construction of a collective leadership that could respond to the new social contract and the needs of the new nation that Gambians want to build.

“We are in a transition,” he said, a transition towards a more prosperous, peaceful and secure future for the country; and transition could be a long and difficult journey; fraught with risks and volatility.

by Musa Ndow