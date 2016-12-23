GPA Coach Talks on CAF Champions League Draw

The head coach of Gambia Ports Authority, Alhagie Sarr said his side is well prepared and ready for the 2017 preliminary stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League competition.

The 2016 Gambia Football Federation domestic league defending champions, Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Football Club will face Ivorian side Sewe Sports. The draw for the club competition was held at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Coach Alhagie Sarr and his boys will open their campaign at home before travelling to Ivory Coast for the return leg. The dates were yet to be confirmed by CAF at the time of going to press.

In an interview with Observer Sports, the GPA gaffer said despite the fact that they know little about their Ivorian opponent, but his side is ready for the task. “I think is a new team knowing Ivory Coast football very well. This might be a new team but we will go to the website and do some research on them so that we study their history and know how to prepare more to face them.”

Sarr said GPA is going to represent The Gambia in the international competition. “So we will take it serious and go with maximum rate of discipline, prepare ourselves and play very good and let everybody support us to promote Gambian football,” he added.

by Binta Jammeh