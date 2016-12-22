GPA To Face Ivorian Side Sewe Sports in CAF Club Competition

2016 Gambia Football Federation domestic league defending champions, Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Football Club will face Ivorian side Sewe Sports in the 2017 preliminary stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League competition. The draw for the club competition was held at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Coach Alhagie Sarr and his boys will open their campaign at home before travelling to Ivory Coast for the return leg. The dates were yet to be confirmed by CAF at the time of going to press.

The Ferry Boys won the league in a spectacular style ahead of second place Brikama United, after it had failed to win the trophy for many years.

In an interview with Observer Sports at the time, Coach Sarr said, “We are very pleased for winning the 2016 league. We have been going around searching for players with the help of the executive and this year`s campaign was a good one.”

Sewe Sport de San-Pedro is an Ivorian football club based in San-Pedro. Sewe Sports plays in the Ivorian Football Federation First Division. The club was founded in 1977 and its nickname is Seweke.

by Alieu Ceesay