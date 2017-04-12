GPF to Establish Anti-intellectual Property Crime Unit

The deputy Inspector General of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), Momodou Sowe has stated that the GPF is set to establish an Anti-intellectual Property Crime Unit at the Police Headquarters in Banjul.

The unit he said, would work in collaboration with the office of the registrar of Intellectual Property at the Ministry of Justice and shall be responsible for the investigation and prosecution of intellectual property crimes and related offences.

Sowe made this statement at the Police Headquarters conference hall while deputizing the Inspector General of Police at the opening of a four-day capacity building training for officers of the GPF, who were to be part of the unit across the country.

Deputy IGP Sowe, added that the challenges facing law enforcement agencies especially the police are widespread, adding that this was exacerbated by the emergency of new and varying types of crimes.

“It is recognized that increasingly some people make use of other people’s ideas and inventions without the appropriate authorization. This among others is what constitutes industrial and intellectual property crimes,” he stated, saying that the rate at which these types of crime are committed was growing at an alarming rate due to technology.

Deputy Inspector General of Police noted that combating this type of illicit activity falls within one of the cardinal responsibilities of the GPF, thus he urged the participants to make best use of the training.

For his part, Alieu Jallow, registrar general at AG Chambers, underscored the significance of the training, while commending the GPF for coming out with such an important initiative, being the first of its kind in The Gambia.

He said that before, they used to have problem with Intellectual Property (IP) simply because experts in the field of IP were not available in The Gambia for the fact that not everybody study Intellectual Property, as a result, IP cases were very common in our courts.

The public relations officer of the GPF, Foday Conta and superintendent of police, Momodou D Mballow, both spoke at length on the significance of the forum and urged participants to make best use of the training. “Criminals are moving away from stealing physical property to stealing people’s knowledge or technology,” PRO Conta added.