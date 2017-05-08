GPU Award Journalists

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) on Friday awarded winners of the 2nd Edition of the GPU’s National Journalism Award.

Journalists drawn from print and electronic media submitted their works on different categories and those who emerge victorious were awarded.

Last year, GPU, the umbrella body for Gambian journalists launched annual journalism award, meant to motivate journalists to strive for excellence in the work.

Winners and those who couldn’t make it this year competed for twelve categories, out of which, there was no winner on three categories.

The sport category was won by Omar Jarju and John Mendy of West Coast Radio, Mustapha K. Darboe of The Standard Newspaper won Human Rights, Agriculture went to Oumie Njie of GRTS (TV), Women category went to Ebrima Baldeh of GRTS (TV), Alagie Manneh of The Standard Newspaper and Ebrima Baldeh of GRTS (TV), won Feature, Adama Jobe of The Point won Politics, Environment went to Isatou Jatta of GRTS (TV), and Business category had two winners Rohey Bittaye of GRTS (TV), and Kumba Leigh of Gambia Daily.

However, Children, Health and Travel Category didn’t have winners reason been under-reporting and stories submitted were not fit to win an award.

Musa Sise, president of the Award Committee said journalists have the right that needs to be respected by every single government in the world.

He reminded journalists that if they want to excel in the journalism trade they must take up challenges, prepare to be highly schooled, must toil, committed and must not be cheap.

“With regard to the award, we did not have a perfect system, but we are trying to put up a system in which, we can say we have done the best.”

Sise noted that were there is a winner, there must be a looser but to be recognized, shortlisted and nominated means that they are all winners.

Saikou Jammeh, secretary general of Gambia Press Union, said World Press Freedom and National Award event have been growing. “The award committee has informed that this year they have received more submissions than last year, more importantly the quality received in 2017 has also improved.”

Malick Jones, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Information Communication and Infrastructure, commended GPU for succeeding in building what the fore-fathers have sowed to this level. “We feel at government level there are laws that inhibit your work and for the past weeks, I have been working with stakeholders to look in this laws that have been put there for the sake of convenient by the previous regime.”

The award was not only limited to those who participated in the 2nd Edition, but The Gambia President Union President’s award was given to three veteran journalists, Cherno Jallow, Ba Trawally and Njagne Thomas.

by Omar Wally