GPU Holds Forum on ‘Role of Media in Democracy, Development’

The Gambia Press Union on Wednesday organised a day’s stakeholders’ forum on the role of the media in enhancing democracy and development. The forum, held at Tango headquarters in Bertil Harding Highway, brought together participants from the Ministry of Justice, security forces, Civil Society Organisations among others.

Speaking at the forum, Sang Mendy, the project manager said the forum was part of a project called ‘Building Capacity for Advocacy’ pioneered and implemented by The Gambia Press Union and its partners, The Gambia Media Support (GAMES).

The forum , he went on, was designed to build partnership with relevant institutions as well as recommend solutions to pertinent issues relating to freedom of expression to pave a way for the enactment of press friendly laws.

Mendy recalled that GPU in 2016 conducted three separate trainings for members of the Armed and Security Forces, members of the Judiciary and the National Assembly.

“To build on those trainings, the union thought it wise to bring together representatives from those three bodies, the media and civil society to discuss on press freedom issues,” Mendy said.

This, he noted, was with a view to exploring strategies aimed at expunging draconian laws in the country.

“We are confident that we did not make any mistake in designing this project and bringing each and everyone to this very important event,” he said.

The GPU project manager said it is important to note that the workshops and seminars that were organised by the union were meant to raise the voice of GPU on its advocacy for freedom of expression and access to information.

Without a free media and media friendly laws, he added, the attainment of democracy and development would remain a mere dream.

He thanked the Danish Civil Society Organisation through The Gambia Media Support (GAMES) for providing the funding for the project.

Saul Njie, a representative from the Ministry of Communication and Information Infrastructure, underscored the crucial role free media plays in national development.

Njie thus called for professionalism among the media practitioners, saying media is very powerful.

While thanking GPU for organisng such important forum, Njie also stressed the need for more training for media practitioners in the country.

by Modou Kanteh