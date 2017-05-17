GPU Will Never Be Marginalised as a Trade Union

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) will never be marginalised as a strong and functional trade union in the country considering the crucial role it is playing, says Gaba Cham, secretary general of The Gambia National Trade Union Congress.

Mr. Cham appeared alongside senior journalists and the GPU officials at a hotel in Bijilo where GPU convened a three-day retreat on labour rights and collective bargaining.

“We have been seen and following their interest to see that freedom of the press and expression is respected in the country, in the interest of justice,” Mr. Cham said during a presentation on Sunday.

The Gambia Press Union convened the retreat with funding from the International Federation of Journalists to build capacity of the union leaders in collective bargaining.

Mr. Cham said his union will now offer spacious accommodation to GPU to allow them operate as a legal and functional trade union in the country. “Trade unions are pressure groups that must be respected and allowed to operate within their operational limits.”

“Trade unions have played crucial role in The Gambia since their invention in the country back in the days of colonial masters’ presence,” he said, noting that it was the trade unions that struggled for the liberation of African nations. When will the workers fully enjoy the labour of their sweat when court cases are been dragged for years?

GPU President Bai Emil Touray, said the union has not been active in collective bargaining because, “we were all united against the presence of injustice.” He said GPU could not simultaneously fight in two fronts; whereas, “we cannot be fighting against those who stand to see that freedom of expression is muzzled down and the same time address media operations,” Mr. Touray said.

According to him, some of the domestic laws in place do not allow certain members of the society to become members of trade unions. “We hope the new administration will repeal these laws.”

It is Mr. Touray’s hope that with the new administration, issues of collective bargaining in the entire country would be taken seriously so that Gambians who toil everyday would reap the benefits of their labour.

Malick Jones, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure said the relevance of issues discussed at the retreat would help to enhance Gambia’s media industry.

Mr. Jones admit it as fact that; Gambian journalists have been and are currently working under very poor wages, considering the immense time consumed in news production. “Journalists work for longer time without the requisite pay. This is because many media owners are not fulfilling their responsibilities.”

The International Federation for Journalists Programme officer, Pa Louis Thomasi said his office has been consistently hearing the echoes of GPU voice in the fight against repressive laws. He said the central focus of the project is freedom of expression and right. “Without a strong union we will not be able to enjoy these rights.”

Mr. Thomasi told journalist leaders that in Africa, many of the journalists are working under very appalling situations and have no right in their work places with even no social security. He said journalists can be encouraged if they are paid with good wages.

by Amadou Jallow