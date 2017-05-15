GRA Holds Tax Seminar for Local Authorities in NBR

In its bid to strengthen tax compliance in the country, The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) recently convened a day’s Tax Seminar for local authorities in the North Bank Region (NBR).

The forum, held at the AFPRC Hospital Conference Hall in Farafenni, availed participants the opportunity to look into detail the Personal Income Tax, Overview of VAT’s Implementation in The Gambia, Capital Gains Tax, among others.

Addressing the forum, Lamin Jassey, the manager of Corporate and Public Affairs, on behalf of the commissioner general of GRA, described the forum as important, as it is part of GRA’s attempt to educate and sensitise the general public on taxes it administers.

He urged the participants to disseminate the message to the communities in order to ensure effective tax compliance. These efforts, he added, are gear towards modernising the tax systems and improving reforms undertaken by the government aimed at promoting macro-economic stability, improve revenue mobilisation, promote efficiency in resource allocation among others.

The forum, he added, is part of progammes being undertaken with key stakeholders in the country to deepen understanding and improve compliance. “It is our hope that you will continue to support the implementation of the government’s tax reforms for nation building. We value and appreciate your partnership and we kindly urge you to always engage us on matters of taxation to enhance greater understanding and appreciation,” he affirmed.

For his part, Mustapha Saidy, the deputy governor for North Bank Region (NBR) underscored the significance of the forum, as it would enable them the opportunity to widen their knowledge on some of the taxation of GRA.

Mr. Saidy informed the gathering that government implements its development aspiration through the payment of tax. “We have new government in place that is why it is important we also change out attitude particularly towards taxation. Still now the laws that existed before are still in place. If you don’t pay your tax the law will take it cause,” he warned.

The deputy director for Compliance, Taxpayer Education and Training, George W. Thomas also dwelled on the significance of the forum. He thus called for continued collaboration with local authorities with a view to enable tax payment compliance.

