Grandpa Nabbed for Negligently Causing Death of Grandson

Police in the West Coast Region (WCR) have charged one Lamin Jarra Badjie, a 70- year-old man of Kampant Village in the Foni Kansala District of the WCR with rash and negligent act causing the death of his 5-year-old grandson.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta disclosed that on the 8th of March 2017, Lamin Jarra Badjie reported a case at Bwiam Police Station that his 5-year-old grandson shot his other grandson of the same age to death at the bush.

“Lamin Jarra Badjie went to the bush together with his wife Fatou Bojang and other two grandsons who are half brothers to fetch firewood. Lamin went with his gun which he placed around and was busy fetching firewood with his wife,” PRO Conta narrated.

PRO Conta disclosed that: “according to sources gathered by Lamin Badjie, the two grand children were playing where the riffle was and all of a sudden he heard a gunshot and ran to see what happened only to realize that one of his grandsons had shot dead the other one”

“The grandpa therefore ran to the Bwiam police to report the matter which led to his arrest, together with the child to help the police in the investigation. The 70-year-old man is in the meantime charged, whilst investigation continues to ascertain the actual perpetrator of the crime for further legal actions,” he told our reporter.

by Momodou Jawo