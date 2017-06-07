GreenUp Commemorates World Environment Day

GreenUp, a youth led nonprofit making organisation on Monday Commemorates World Environment Day (WED) at the American Corner in Bundung.

The observance of the day is the United Nations’ principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be a broad, global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated by stakeholders in more than 100 countries.

Addressing the gathering, the executive director of Climate Watch-The Gambia who doubles as the coordinator of Greenup Mr. Saikou Suwareh Jabai said, the UN General Assembly designated June 5 as World Environment Day in 1972, marking the first day of the landmark Stockholm Conference on Human Environment. Another resolution adopted the same day led to the creation of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Two years later, he said, WED was celebrated for the first time for two years in a row with the slogan “Only One Earth.”

On his part, the director of Greenup who is also an advocacy officer at Climate Watch-The Gambia Mr. Kemo Fatty, said that the World Environment Day has been celebrated but in today’s celebration, they are grieved with the environment because planting trees are no longer sufficient for them to cope global warming thus it requires additional mechanism to effectively cope the problem.

According to Fatty, the GreenUp yesterday has a tree planting activity with the Minister of Environment on the theme; ‘This Year’s Commemoration Is With Nature’, therefore, he tasked the youths to plant trees and take responsibility of the environmental.

Babucarr Kebbeh, a representative of The National Youth Council (NYC) said they have a challenge to report environmental disruption, saying: “We, as Gambians, we contribute less compared to others but when you look at the effects we are most vulnerable, most of the time our rainfall patterns are changing because we are losing our forest cover faster than we supposed”. He further called on the gathering to engage the ministries and educate their people on issues that are discussed in international levels.

He also urged the youths to challenge the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and National Recourses to bring back the weekly “Set-setal”.



by Tida Janneh