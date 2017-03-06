GTBank Gambia Clocks 15

Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Ltd, a subsidiary of foremost African Banking Group, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, is celebrating its 15th year anniversary in the Republic of The Gambia.

Established in March 5th, 2002 with the aim of serving the individual and corporate financial needs of Gambians, GTBank Gambia has grown through a resolute passion for exceeding client expectations and delivering industry-leading innovative products and services to become one of the leading financial institutions in the country. In 2015, the Bank was recognized as Gambia’s Bank of the Year at The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards.

A market leader in The Gambian banking industry, GTBank Gambia offers a wide spectrum of financial products and services ranging from account packages uniquely designed to fit customer’s banking needs and lifestyles to value added services such as USSD Mobile Banking, which guarantees a superior banking experience.

Commenting on the Bank’s 15th Anniversary, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank Gambia Ltd, Mr. Bolaji Ayodele, stated that: “We came here 15 years ago with the promise of delivering innovative products and services focused on empowering our customers, communities and The Gambian economy. Over the years, we have built a strong foundation and are well positioned for continued growth, which is a testament to the world-class standards of our services and the commitment of our members of staff.”

He further stated that; “Today, we are humbled by the confidence that our customers have in us and assure them of our continued commitment to providing superior banking experience that places them at the heart of everything we do.”

Mr. Ayodele explained that as part of events to mark the 15-year anniversary, the Bank would organize a day seminar for Small and Medium Enterprises. The seminar is intended to train participants on Basic Business Management with emphasis on what they need to grow their businesses.

About the GTBank Group: Guaranty Trust Bank plc is a foremost African financial institution with vast business outlays spanning West Africa, East Africa and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the Group has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry. The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best-run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world-class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation.

by Arfang MS Camara