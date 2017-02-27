GTTI Management Visits Annex in Mansakonko

The management of The Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to GTTI Annex in Mansakonko.

The visit, which was designed for the management to meet with the students and lecturers at the institution, witnessed the presentation of learning materials and a conducted tour of the school facility.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdoulie Saine, registrar of GTTI, applauded the effort of the students and lecturers at the institution for their dedication.

Saine described the school as a centre of learning, saying among the reasons of building the school was to support students to study without moving to the urban areas.

He expressed his impressions with the level of hard work and commitment manifested by the students of the school, noting that he has no doubt that the Annex would continue to produce good products.

He urged students to desist from irregular migration commonly referred to as ‘Back-way’, while encouraging them to keep up the momentum.

He however underscored the importance of education and called on the students to take their studies seriously to become great ambassadors. “Education is key and it goes with discipline. I’m convinced that you will maintain that at all cost”,he said.

Aphones Mendy, a career guidance and counseling officer at GTTI, advised students to make the best use of the opportunities accorded them by the institution. “Make best use of the lecturers you have. They are qualified and always ready to deliver to expectation. Don’t hesitate to consult me each time my support is needed as a career guidance and counseling officer”, he noted.

Nic Van Der Riet, a Dutch philanthropist, who has been so supporting the institution over the years, expressed delight with the effective aspect of teaching and learning at the school.

He urged students not to relent on their laurels, whilst also advising them to desist from irregular migration.

“A whole lot opportunities will surely be brought to you by the new government. I congratulate President Barrow as the new leader of The Gambia, I’m optimistic that his government would invest more in eduction”, he added.

Vic Heritage, an English philanthropist, who expressed his resolve to support the institution, said students of The Gambia are the most valuable assets of the country. “I did carpentry and I will be doing voluntary teaching at GTTI soon. I will keep supporting the school to continue producing great products”, he assured.

Saikou Jammeh and Bakary Sanyang, student Public Relations Officer and president of GTTI Annex in Mansakonko respectively, both expressed delight with the support they are receiving from the management of GTTI and their sponsors.

The duo assured that they would always maintain discipline, hard work and commitment that the institution is known for.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh