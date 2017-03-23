GYCC to Stage Youth Entrepreneurship Exhibition

The Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) will stage its seven youth entrepreneurship exhibition from March 25th to April 1st 2017.

The week-long exhibition, organised in partnership with the National Enterprise Development Initiative, will be held at the Youth Monument, in Westfield.



Jointly funded by the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) and Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation (SSHFC), the event will attract hundreds of young entrepreneurs across the country.

However, the exhibition is part of initiatives in the adoption of the youth charter, which is designed to ensure that youth are highly involved in all developmental processes at national, regional and continental levels.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ismaila Sambou, president of GYCC, said the youth-organisation is the umbrella body of youth entrepreneurs in the country, who, he said were committed to advocating for the creation of an enabling environment for young people to prosper in their businesses.

The exhibition, he went on, will also be geared towards facilitating a vibrant, robust, functional, sustainable and competitive youth-led micro-enterprise private sector that would create jobs, generate wealth and contribute to the country’s GDP through innovative intervention mechanisms.

“As youth, we envisage to be seen as innovators and not beneficiaries. We want to be partners in development. GYCC in line with contemporary trends and global best practices aims at fostering and facilitating social inclusion, sustainable mainstreaming and active participation of young Gambian entrepreneurs in the country’s economic space through constructive policy, advocacy and strategic engagement,” he added.

Being the first of its kind in the country, Sambou stated that the forthcoming youth exhibition will attract a number of stakeholders in a bid to ensure its success for greater prospects in the future.

The Chief Executive Officer of GYCC, Babucarr Kebbeh, disclosed that the week-long exhibition would avail participants the opportunity to showcase their products in a different platform, thereby providing them with networking opportunities.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mustapha Badjie, the programme manager of NEDI, assured GYCC of his organization’s continued support at all times.

Badjie urged them to continue their commitment in ensuring that they achieve the objectives that are enshrined in their vision.



by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan