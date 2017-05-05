GYIN Honours 10 Rural Youths

At least 10 youths from the rural areas, who are currently pursuing ICT, entrepreneurship and Agriculture related businesses were recently honoured at a colorful ceremony held at the Rural Farmers Training Centre in Jenoi, Lower River Region.

The award ceremony was held on the theme. “We need Young People in the Rural Areas. We Need Them to Produce Process and Market the Food That Will Feed the World”.

The event, which is the first edition was organised by The Gambia Chapter of the Global Youth Innovation Network in collaboration with the National Youth Council with Logistical support from the National Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project, the International Trade Centre through the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), The Gambia and the European Union Trust Fund for Africa.

The award was meant to encourage, reward and empower outstanding youths to be innovative, thereby becoming job creators instead of job seekers.

The awardees, which were each presented with a certificate and a cash amount of D15, OOO, include; Muhammed Jawneh of Janjanbureh, Aminata Saho of Soma, Aja Sidibeh of Basse, Binta Jawara of Basse, Musa Sowe, Sany Mendy, Abdoulie Jammeh, Muhammed Kebbeh of Janjabureh, Sarjo Darboe of Kudang and Fatou Manneh of Janjabureh respectively.

Addressing the gathering, Mamadou Edrissa Njie, the executive director of GYIN Gambia Chapter, said that GYIN is an International youth-network operating in 110 countries including The Gambia.

The objective of the youth network, he went on, is to empower and support youth to be creative and innovative.

“GYIN Gambia aims to reduce poverty among rural women and young people through capacity building, awareness creation and financial support through the provision of micro finance schemes to deserving youths and women engaged in agricultural related activities. The idea for the maiden rural youth award spearheaded by GYIN Gambia, came as a result of the recommendation from the National Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project (NEMA) funded National Youth Summer Camp on Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Information Technology (ELIT 2016) held at Jenoi in the Lower River Region,” he said.

Njie thanked the management of the NEMA project and partners like IFAD, saying their financial support to the overall success of the ceremony was highly cherished.

Banki Njie, a business development officer for the NEMA project, spoke at length on the significance of the award, further explaining that the 10-awardees selected out of 30 rural youths came after intense scrutiny at a meeting, where requirements and eligibility criteria were outlined by a team of judges.

Dr. Muhammed Kebbeh, director of the West Africa Rural Foundation (WARF) based in Dakar, Senegal, who is also the guest speaker for the event, hailed GYIN Gambia Chapter and partner for what he described as their foresight.

Their resolute actions and engagement, he went on, clearly showed that youths in general, and rural in particular do not intend to take a back seat in efforts to make meaningful change in the lives of Gambians.

“Yes we need our youths to be active in areas of agricultural value chains to help us feed our growing population and for that to happen, we have to come together with development actors, as we all have a responsibility to provide the necessary ingredients for agricultural value chains to be attractive, functional and operational,’’ he said.

He added; “In as much as we continue to emphase on participation, it is important to underscore that participation must be associated with real benefits and improvement in livelihoods. We cannot expect our youths to continue to be active in the sector if agricultural value chains are incapable responding positively to their aspirations and dreams. Investing in Agricultural value chains development, with youths as the drivers of the process, must be a priority in our rural and agricultural development strategy and that is amongst the best way to grantee the effective participation of our youths in Gambia’s Agricultural transformation’’ he said.

Dr. Kebbeh described the theme as timely and thus encouraged the awardees and other youths to come on board and play an active role toward Agricultural production and productivity. This he opined, would also enhance and increase the social and economic development of The Gambia.

Other speakers at the ceremony included; Alhagie Abu Njie, the deputy governor of LRR, and Lamin Darboe, executive director of National Youth Council

by Salifu M. Touray

in LRR