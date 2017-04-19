GYIN Launches Gambia Rural Youth Award 2017

The Gambia chapter of Global Youth Innovation Network (GYIN), on Thursday launched the 2017 Gambia Rural Youth Award at the Nema Project office in Abuko.



This is the premier edition of the award and it is brought to recognize the efforts of the enterprising youth in the rural Gambia. The event would be held at the Agricultural Rural Farmer’s Training Center, at in Jenoi village on the 29th of April 2017.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Mamadou Edrisa Njie, coordinator of GYIN-Gambia, said GYIN is an international youth network supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the United Nations Agency in Rural Development.

According to him, several rural youth organisations from different parts of the country have benefited from a training programme organised by GYIN-Gambia on leadership skills and quality, organisational management, entrepreneurship, climate change, disaster risk reduction, among others. “We trained a total of 172 rural youth (boys and girls),” he disclosed.

Alhagie M. Sarr, Board member among the GYIN Board of Directors, noted that recognising and rewarding the efforts of rural youth cannot be over emphasized. “This is a step towards a right direction; for it is an opportunity for young people to realize their potentials and talents,” he stated.

Sarr urged young people to embrace the opportunities accorded to them at home and make best use of them. “Let us stop risking our lives on perilous journeys in search of greener pasture when we can make everything green here at home,” he advised.

Mariam Saine, financial controller of GYIN-Gambia, disclosed that this award is pertinent and necessary, as young people are the most precious resource rural communities could be blessed with. “This rural award will serve as a platform to celebrate the successes of rural youth in the value chain; thus supporting them to become self- reliant as the value chain investment including coaching, mentoring, business development advisory and asset accumulation for enterprises,” she highlighted.

by Modou Lamin Jammeh