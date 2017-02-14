Haggi Jawara Tasks Gov’t to Look into Hajj Package

Haggi Jawara, Gambia’s Consul General to Angola has tasked the new coalition government to thoroughly look into the hajj package paid by Gambians in their quest to performing the fifth pillar of Islam (Hajj).

He made this appeal in an interview with the Daily Observer on Thursday were he highlighted the high price of Hajj package paid by Gambians during pilgrimage to Mecca.

“The last time I went to Mecca, I met with Africans from different countries and asked them how much their hajj package cost, but with all the African countries I enquired from, the Gambian delegates are paying the highest amount compared to others”.

According to Jawara, the Senegalese pilgrims were at the time paying USD3, 000. 00 while Gambians are paying USD5, 000. This, according to him, is not helping the under priviledge who highly depend on others for survival.

“The cost includes round ticket, accommodation, food and transportation but again it is very expensive compared to that of Senegal for the same package ”.

“The Gambia is a small country, why should our hajj package be so expensive. I am appealing to the new government to help reduce the cost so that average Gambians can also afford it”.

Jawara said that his appointment as a Gambian Consul General to Angola came in during the time of the former president.

In congratulating the new government, he said they are happy with the new president and they have earlier sent a delegation of 35 people from Angola to come and congratulate the president and to assure him of their support.

“We are not paid for our service, but notwithstanding I am committed to helping Gambians in Angola who comes in conflict with the law and also facilitate documents for married Gambians in Angola etc. The former government wanted to open an embassy in Angola but because of the high cost it could not materialize, Angola is a very expensive country,” he disclosed.

The Gambian Angola Consul General also called on the new government for a closer relationship, which would also help improve the plight of Gambians. He as well called for forgiveness, which he said, is a high and decent quality that leads man to paradise.

by Meita Touray