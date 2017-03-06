Halifa Sallah Calls on Gov’t to Adhere to Dictates of Constitution

Halifa Sallah, Spokesperson for the Coaliton government has described the recent repealing of the age limit for the President and Vice President by the National Assembly of The Gambia as unconstitutional. Sallah called on the government to adhere to the dictates of the 1997 Constitution, as due process was not followed.

Mr. Sallah was speaking on Thursday during a press conference held at a hotel in Senegambia.

He suggested that the government should go back to the National Assembly to table the bill again. However, he noted that the amendment of the Electoral Act was done in line with the dictates of the constitution.

The Spokesman of the Coalition government explained that before a bill to amend the constitution is introduced, it must be published in the gazette for three months at the first reading stage and then publish it again for the second reading and should be nothing less than ten days before introducing a bill to the National Assembly.

He said government would do the necessary ratification so that the bill can go back to the National Assembly for necessary actions to be taken.

by Momodou Faal