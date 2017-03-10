Happy Lent Period

Our Christian brothers and sisters last Wednesday 1st March 2017, commenced a 40-day lent or fasting in line with their religious belief following the footstep of Jesus Christ to this day.

This holy period serves as a moment of reflection on the life and compassionate activities of Jesus Christ, who is said to have fasted and suffered in the desert for 40 good days and nights, before starting his ministerial life that expanded into millions of followers.

The faithful also hold the belief that, during this fasting period, the Holy Bible was tempted by Satan, but Christ managed to refuse such temptations, hence the rationale behind people following good examples led by Jesus by giving up vices with the objective of getting them closer to God as the Easter season approaches.

It is further belief that, the six Sundays in the course of the 40-day fasting are excluded, as every Sunday is considered to represent a Mini-Easter, which constitutes celebrations of Jesus’ victory over sin and death.

Therefore, as our brothers and sisters brave through the 40-day Lent period , we pray for a successful completion and celebration, as it is the case for every other major religious event such as the Holy Month of Ramadan for the Islamic Ummah among others.

The Gambia’s status as one of the greatest nations in the world, is possible mainly because of the peaceful co-existence of different religious faiths in the country, especially Muslims and Christians, who celebrate each other’s feast as brothers and sisters without much differences.

Inter-religious marriages between the said faiths and others, also greatly contribute to the maintenance of peace and security in the country, as Muslims and Christians often inter-marry, live together share each other’s joy and sadness, thus laying the foundation for ‘The Smiling Coast of Africa.

The Muslim feasts of Koriteh and Tobaski, as well as Christian feasts of Christmas, Easter among others, are celebrated in a very fashionable way, to a point one hardly differentiates the parties involved in the said celebrations.

We pray for the continuation of such valuable traditions, keeping us together as one people, one nation with one destiny. This should serve as a lesson for other nations in making this planet a place fit for our survival.