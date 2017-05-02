Happy May Day

Editorial

The Gambia joined the rest of the globe, celebrating what has become one of the most leading sporting day ever known to humanity, since its inception to date by the International Labour Organisation and other sporting institutions at both domestic and international level.

The day is set aside to honor and celebrate human dignity and value through labour in moving the world where its today and desires to be for posterity, in line with the spirit and purpose of our creation as human custodians of the earth.

May 1st is annually marked as public holiday by many countries in the world, including the Gambia, where its celebrations kept on adding colors with introduction of series of sporting activities with huge participation from both public and private sector of the economy.

The one event has the objectives among others not only to inspired and strengthen friendly relations between people from diverse backgrounds, but also achieving the ideals of what health experts called ‘healthy work force’’ meant to have healthy nation with healthy minds.

It’s usually organize and coordinated by Ministry of Sports and other sporting institutions, often started with march pass by participants and opening ceremony presided over by either the minister of sports or other senior government officials, outlining policies and programs of the government, through the said ministry as what to holds for the workers and their families.

Celebrations of this day is very unique and fashionable in the Gambia, contrary to what is tenable in other parts of the world, where workers instead of utilizing the day as a common platform for having a more united work force, use the occasion as violent protest day meant to address anger on issues relating to their conditions of work.

The day could also be described as another rare avenue for meeting new friends, share visions for the various work places and the whole as a whole, through interactive day long brainstorming sessions and other sporting activities by the participants that usually last into the night.

May Day, especially its sporting events confirmed the peaceful, friendly and lovely nature of Gambians, as it’s completely devoid of violence and other forms of aggression towards one another. This year’s event will also settle down well in historical records of the country, as participants did what they were known since inception of the event in the country over the years.

Therefore, once again happy May Day to all Gambians and wish for more similar happy peaceful and progressive celebrations in the future.