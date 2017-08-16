Happy Sang Marie

Editorial

Sang Marie also known as the Day Assumption, stands out as one of the most unique, honoured and sacred events in the history of Christian Calendar throughout the world, as confirmed in not only celebration and mark of the day as public holidays, but the massive attendance of various Christian denominations among other noble virtues associated with the day.

The day is named after the blessed mother of the holy prophet known in the Muslim world as Essa and Jesus by Christians. He is part of the 23 holy prophets sent down to the earth through various generations, including the last and seal of prophets Mohammed by our creation with clear messages to their generations in various capacities.

The blessed mother is said to have mysterious circumstances of given birth to the said holy son, whom the Christian world referred as the holy son and father, depicting him as the son of God. This name owe its origin to mysteries relating to his birth by virgin Mary, through what Christians called spirit.

The Holy books such as Quran and the Bible all outlined evidence about the history of the holy mother- Mary and her son- Essa or Jesus and she is said to have been part of those rare chosen holy people visited by the holy angel called Gbriel with holy messages.

Sang Marie is also known as Mother of God and the Day of Assumption is believed to be the last day of life on earth, when she physically ascended into the heaven. This day is celebrated and mark in different formats across the globe, including The Gambia, where Christianity constitutes the second largest religious faith.

Sang Marie like many other Christian feasts, drew and continues to attract similar attendance by both Christians and none, as the country is known for its religious tolerance and co-existence, celebrating both good and bad times together in a spirit of common national heritage and unity pushing common agenda for national development.

This day further seen and held as generosity and compassionate day, through extending helping hands to others in different manifestations, such as invitation to share special prepared foods for the day among other noble virtues worthy of emulation.

We therefore, wish the Christian community, happy Sang Marie or Assumption Day and let them continue to bring us together in a spirit of brotherhood, working for the cause of humanity in line with our religious faiths.