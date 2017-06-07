Haruna Jatta Laid to Rest

Haruna Jatta, the victim of the Kanilai shooting was yesterday at 5 p.m. laid to rest at Kanilai.

The late Haruna died during a peaceful demonstration at Kanilai, the home village of former President Yahya Jammeh by the communities of Foni in the West Coast Region (WCR), which later turned violent, as over 9 protesters were allegedly shot by the ECOMIG Forces stationed at Kanilai.

The villagers on Friday thronged the streets of Kanilai marching towards the Kanfenda Junction at the main Brikama-Soma highway with their banners and placards that reads; “Let the Soldiers Leave the Whole of Foni, Leave, Leave, Leave”, “A Call for Concern, Foni Should Not Be Left Out or Intimidated for Any Reason. I Love Foni!! I Love Gambia!!” “Salifu Corr Out”, among others that demanded for the ECOMIG Forces and The Gambia soldiers to be removed from the Fonis, claiming their lives were been threatened.

Thousands of Gambians on Tuesday converged at the deceased’s residence to pay their last respect and sympathized with the family members.

Speaking at the deceased’s compound after the burial, the interim party leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction Fabakary Tombong Jatta stated that the people of Foni and Kanilai as a whole are not criminals. “It is so unfortunate that Haruna Jatta died as a result of gunshot which is very painful. The government thus needs to bring everyone together,” he added.

Musa Amul Nyassi, the National Assembly member for Foni Kansala District lamented on the circumstances that led to the death of Haruna Jatta. “I swear to Allah that it’s not true that the people of Foni did not accept the will of Almighty Allah. But the truth is Haruna died as a result of the gunshot. Even if the coalition government has to stay here for 50 years they cannot do what president Jammeh did for the country in 22 years,” he stated.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant the late Haruna Jannatul Firdaws,” he prayed.

Seedy Njie, the APRC spokesman described the incident as unfortunate, while also praying for the deceased.

Her wife Nyalling Jatta was approached for comments but could not speak as she was crying.

All those who spoke at the funeral described the late Haruna Jatta as a good Muslim and a very hardworking man.

