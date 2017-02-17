Has Halifa Part Company with Coalition Gov’t?

Has Halifa Sallah and his PDOIS party members parted ways with the ‘UDP-led’ Coalition government?

This is a question that many Gambians are asking since Halifa Sallah is yet to be appointed in any position by President Adama Barrow.

UK-based Unifying radio.com yesterday reported that Halifa Sallah and His party members has parted with what the medium sees as a ‘UDP-LED’ Coalition Government based on principles.

Sallah has earned the admiration and respect of many including the supporters of the former ruling APRC Party. His communication skills and maturity in addressing issues was widely saluted by all Gambians.

Many Gambians had expected that the PDOIS party leader would have probably been appointed either as Vice President or as the Secretary General and head of the Civil Service.

MrSallah was not even present in the Hall during the launching of the Transition Team by President Barrow on Wednesday, something that has also raised more questions as to whether Halifa Sallah has finally chose to excuse himself from serving in Barrow’s government.

Sallah had promised earlier on that he would convene a press conference once all the cabinet appointments are finalise.

Daily Observer could not reach Halifa Sallah yesterday to comment on the issue, as his mobile phone was off at the time.

by Alieu Ceesay