Heed Farmers Call

Agriculture is said to be the back bone of the country’s economic development and it’s practice through various farming systems such as subsistent, small and large scale farming system, all having the objectives of putting food on the table for all, regardless of our status in life.

This accorded agricultural related sectors of many countries prominence on their sustainable agenda and attracts equal share of national budgets on annual basis towards achieving such inspiring development aspirations, which are often coated under different development blue prints at both local and international levels.

The Gambia is not an exception to this reality, as the agricultural sector has been given greater attention and budgetary allocation by governments, since the first republic under President Jawara through the second presided over by President Jammeh to the new administration of Coalition government under President Adama Barrow, whom we are expecting similar attention needed for the cited sector.

Though the new administration is barely five months in the office, but they are on records promising to make the agricultural sector second to none at national and sub-regional front. Their premise is largely base, what many agriculture and development experts called ‘’ rich fertile lands and River Gambia at our disposal’’.

The farming community across the country, made their position known to the new administration about providing them with enough farming equipment, such as fertilizer, seeds and other essential tools meant to make farming more productive and competitive.

Our farming folks really deserve enough attention, despite all the challenges they continue to face over the years, as it’s the only sector that has the potentials of not only putting smiles on our beautiful and beaming faces through provision of various food items, but also guarantees health for all as well minimize threats of climate change among other unfriendly environmental hazards.