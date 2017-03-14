High Court Turns War Zone As Sandeng & Accused Persons’ Families Exchange Blows

In what could be regarded an unfortunate incident, the Sandeng family and the families of the accused persons in the ongoing criminal trial involving the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and 8 others yesterday clashed to the extent of exchanging blows at the High Court in Banjul.

Violence erupted after the accused persons were escorted onboard the prison Coaster vehicle for them to be transported to Mile 2 Central Prison and the daughter of Solo Sandeng used an expletive word shouting “you bastards, you disgusting people, you will rot in hell” against the accused persons.

Solo’s wife attempted to slap one of the accused persons inside the Coaster and said to them“You killed him! Life imprisonment is what you will get” while others in the crowd repeatedly said “you witch”.

These utterances provoked violent reactions from the family members and friends of the accused persons who were mixed in the crowd, leading to some exchanging blows and fowl words which attracted spectators among whom were students.

Amongst the crowd were some judicial staff who were shouting: “where are the orderlies”, referring to the police guards attached to the judges.

However, many onlookers believe that such incidents could have been avoided if there was security presence. Previously, when high profile cases come at the high court, the prison guards are given reinforcement by the police intervention unit officers but that was not done this time.

by Fatou Sowe