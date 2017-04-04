High Tax Demand Results to Massive Capital Flight -GCCI President

Muhammed M. Jagana, president of The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), has on Friday outlined some of the challenges faced by his Industry, among which he said, was the business tax system, which has recently forced the country to experience a massive amount of capital flight.



Jagana made this statement on GCCI’s Annual General Meeting held at their complex, in Bijilo. He further narrated that a lot of regulations are been placed on foreign currency, which leads to a closure of many businesses in The Gambia. “We are consequently urging the government to take decisive action on delivering real reform to the business tax system and environment. They should also revive the National Economic Council and meet regularly to share advice on economic matters because GCCI and the private sector are worthy partners in development,” he stated.

The GCCI president promised that they would continue to engage policymakers, the president and ministries in seeking feedback and map the way forward on matters that have been tabled. He noted that they have proposed in collaboration with the Trade Ministry and Gambia Investment and Export Promotions Agency (GIEPA), to hold the much awaited annual Economic Summit. He added that the last summit was in June 2011, and that organising it this year would be an opportunity for private sector to table its agenda for the president and his Cabinet to consider and act.

He however highlighted some of the activities of GCCI, saying that they would continue to push for the development of the private sector, as well as working diligently with partners to advocate for a conducive environment for Gambian businesses.

Presenting the Independent Auditor’s report, Hassan Jatta from PKF Accountants and Business Advisers opined that the accompanying financial statements gave a true and fair view of its financial performance and its cash flow for the year, adding that it was in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and have been properly prepared in accordance with the companies Act 2013.

His words: “We conducted our audit in accordance with international standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.”

by Saffiatou Colley