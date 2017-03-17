Horticulture Needs Support for a Fully Fledge Model Horticultural Center Says Deputy Director

The Deputy Director of Horticulture under the Food and Agricultural Development Project (FASDEP) has called on the Ministry of Agriculture to support his department in their quest to transform the Model Horticultural Centre located at Wellingara into a fully fledge Model Horticulture Centre.

Madam Amie Fabureh, who was speaking during Agric Minister’s recent visit to the site as part of his farmilarisation tour of institutions under his purview, maintained that their major challenge at the moment is the need for proper fencing, increase water access and market for their garden products. According to her, due to the collapsed of their garden fence, many people are now using the area as entry points to steal their goods.

She indicated that in this challenging time they were able to purchased a Pickup Vehicle, which is currently being used to collect manure and transport seedlings.

However, the current water supply system, she went on, is not adequate and they need additional boreholes to satisfy the demand for water.

She also noted that they want market for their produce, to enable them sustain growth, positing that with these needs in place, they can be able to generate income and work towards achieving their targeted objectives. “Among our targets are to provide trainings for school dropouts to enable them become productive and contribute meaningfully to national development,” she stated.

Madam Fabureh maintained they are growing a number of vegetable products and plants, at the 4-hectares land area, such as Oil Palm, Garden eggs, cabbages, tomatoes, egg plants; Citrus, Mangoes and Oranges, including grafted and improved varieties among a host of others.

She revealed that her unit is supporting 454 communal Gardens across the country, benefiting 56,655 women.

She pointed out that as a woman it is a challenge working in the field of Agriculture in the midst of men, but added that her interest is to see women develop through means of Agricultural production.

by Madi S. Njie