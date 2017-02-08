Household Items Worth Over D3m Perish as Fire Engulf Gano’s House

The entire shelf contain building belonging to one Colonel Lamin Gano at Sanchaba Sulay Jobe was on Tuesday completely destroyed by fire.

According to Alfusainey Gano, the younger brother to Colonel Lamin Gano, they couldn’t establish the cause of the fire.

“It would be difficult to explain how this incident occurred because we don’t have electricity supply since on Monday night up to the time of the incident,” he added.

Alfusainey opined that he was out of the compound by the time the fire started but he was reliably informed that the fire started around 10am and was put off around 1pm.

Asked about whether the fire consumed all the household items in the building, Gano informed Daily Observer that the fire consumed all the household items worth over worth 3million dalasis.

‘Fifteen (15) people are living in the building and by the time of the incident it was only one child who was inside the building but thanks to Allah the Almighty the said child was not harm by the fire,” Gano disclosed.

He said despite the efforts of their neighbours and The Gambia Fire and Rescue Services (GFRS), the fire burnt down the entire household items including 3 flat screen TVs, 12 rooms, 2 stores, bags of rice, clothes among other household items.

Alfusainey Gano used the opportunity to thank all those who came to put off the fire more especially their neighbours and GFRS.

by Lamin B. Darboe