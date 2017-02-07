HSA Association Gambia Chapter Launched

HebloSukaabe Africa (HAS) Gambia Chapter, a fulbe association operating in more than 20 countries across Africa was recently launched in The Gambia at a ceremony held in the Upper River Region.

The association aims to bring improved quality education among its member countries, among a host of others.

Speaking at the ceremony, the former Upper River Region Governor, Omar SompoCeesay, who doubles as the President of the newly formed Association in The Gambia spoke at length on the formation of the new association.

Ceesay challenged executive members of the association to live up to expectations in ensuring that the association achieves its fundamental objectives.

The association, he went on, aims at improving education among its member countries, building schools and skills training with a view to moulding the future leaders.

For his part, Amadou Selleh Baldeh, the new Vice President of the association, echoed similar sentiments.

Baldeh underscored the significance of the association, saying the importance of forming such an association in the Gambia cannot be overemphasised.

He informed that plans are already in the offing to build a boarding school in the association’s headquarter in Kidiri, Senegal.

The newly elected executive comprises; Omar Sompo Ceesay- President, Amadou Selleh Baldeh- Vice President, Hassan Jawo- Secretary General, Sheriff Baldeh- Assistance Secretary, Momodou Jawo- Public Relations Officer, Buba Jallow and Kasum Sowe- Organizers, Momodou Selleh Jallow- Treasure, Boido Baldeh- Chairman Education Committee, Ebrima Bah- Chairman Islamic Committee, Alhagie Muya Baldeh- Chairman Fundraising Committee, Bokarr Jawo and Edrisa Godo Bah, as adviser and Sulayman Jallow as Auditor.

by Momodou Jawo

in Basse, URR