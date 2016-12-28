I Have One Year Left With Dalkurd FF -Gambian Striker Jack Jagne

Gambian striker Omar ‘Jack’ Jagne said he has one year contract left with his current Swedish Superettan League (2nd tier) side, Dalkurd FF, before he could decide his future with his current club.

As to how it was for him in the Swedish league, Jagne who is in the country said it was not good for his team at the beginning, but good for him (as a player) after scoring three goals in the last two games of the league. “It [scoring three goals in two games] is a good sign of me because am a goal-scorer and it is normal for me. It was a different Jack this season because I am learning more and more each day.”

Dalkurd finished 4th position with 53 points in the 16-team Swedish league, which ended in November.

Whether the Swedish league is a difficult one, the 24-year Scorpions forward stressed that it is a difficult one and that one has to be physically fit to play there. “However, it is normal for me because I was brought up in Sweden. I am small but I am strong enough to play there,” he told Observer Sports.

Quizzed as to whether there a plan to quit the Swedish league to other leagues, he replied that there are plans, but he is focusing on his current club where he has one-year contract left. “When I leave the Swedish League I would like to go to Asia or England. There are Clubs that are interested in signing me but nothing has happen yet.”

Regarding the way forward for Gambian football, the Dalkurd forward opines that the country needs a good coach, preferably a good foreign coach. “I am not satisfied with the way football is run in the country and a lot is needed to be done,” he concluded.

by Alieu Ceesay