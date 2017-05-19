I Like Him, But Don’t Love Him

Beauty Of The Week

I have just decided to give a man a trial after chasing me for three years, non-stop. He’s decade older than me I like him but I don’t love him. He is married with kids and his family and wife are not having it easy with each other and this propelled him to wants me for a second wife. If we got married, as he said, I will be with his mother while the ‘awoo,’ – first wife will relocate with him to his other compound. Sincerely, he’s caring, lovely, respectful, compassionate, and generous and God fearing. In spite of all he is doing for me, is still difficult for me to accept his proposal to be his wife. I tried in every way to refuse his gesture but he is adamant to my decision. I tried to displeased him just to make him have a change of mind still he didn’t turn back instead he continues to be patient with me. I really don’t know what to do now because I don’t want to hurt him further.

Mai

Consider yourself a lucky lady and I know like Carl Reiner said that “lust is easy, love is hard and like is most important.” Since you like him you have nothing to fear about with time you will develop the love. Since you accepted giving him a trial I will advise you to open and free your mind and let him walk into it. This man loves you if he doesn’t he will not be following you with his heart for the past three years. More so, if he does not love you he will not be all you have described above. Note that we have to be grateful to people who make us happy they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom. This man is the type of the people with all your actions and decision he never look up or relent in his generosity towards you. Though I know polygamous family is sometimes difficult especially that the first wife is not in good term with her in-laws. Well remember that what will take you through this journey when you join the marriage institution is nothing but your attitude. Try to understand, respect and learn how to love him. With God everything is possible! Do not think about the first wife attitude and never think of her relationship with your to be in-law but think about yourself, to be husband, family and good relationship with your step children that you are going to meet in the house. Learn how to be a good woman, wife and how to make your husband and family happy if you finally get married to each other. Good luck!

All I Think is S**, Please Help!

Lovelines,

I urgently need a remedy to my personal problem. I really cannot remember how I started or it started but for about three years now I got into this. I am in my mid-20s self employed and single. My main problem is masturbation. I masturbate every time I have the opportunity to do so. It is giving me concerned especially that it is affecting my performance in my job and everything. It is really affecting me that I want to get out of it because all think is s*x, s*x and s*x! I would be glad if you can help me out.

****Ana

Your issue is one of the lots of people that engage in this act of masturbation. Masturbation is what I referred to as ‘sweet bad addiction.’ Those that engage in this find it very difficult to get out of it. They always do or practice it in secret and because it is done in secret that they don’t want people to know about it each time they feel guilt or ashamed of themselves. However, in one of my articles on masturbation I called it ‘call for help.’ I appreciate your courage of voicing out this problem of yours which it is always rear to see a victim to say out or express mind freely on it. Giving a comprehensive answer on this issue like I did in the past, this is common among the teenagers, male and female especially nowadays that they are engaging in on phone romance when chatting. Some will say ‘I want to have feeling’ on the process and to make it worst check their smart phones, full of porn and adult movies! This habit is not limited to teenagers, bachelors or spinsters but alone but also rampant among the married one. Chatting with a friend who is a medical practitioner, he said, on the side of the teenagers that the reason of them to be able to continue with it is because at their state of adolescence young boys start going through changes in their bodies. Physically and emotionally, this is also applicable to girls as well due to the hormonal changes. From there on feelings come to play when a young boy or girl starts thinking that he or she is in love with a particular girl whereas in the actual sense, it is just mere infatuation or crush. Now a child that does not understand why he or she is feeling in a certain way might go the wrong way because of lack of proper information from home to start with at an early stage. Well, for you or the benefit of others again to know masturbation is self-stimulation of one’s genital to the point of orgasm. This is one widespread struggle of adolescence which some see as a joke. Some silently talk about it among friends, while some are so ashamed to be related with the act. This is how you will know that it is not only centered on males alone as females too involved and enjoyed the act. Although the different is clear because numbers of males – boys or men engaging/doing this is far higher than the females – girls or women by far. In addition, teenage stage is a remarkable period of physical and emotional changes in a person’s life. Therefore, the sudden changes all teenagers experience often surprise and confuse them because of little or no information given. They are most times not adequately equipped to understand and tackle the s*x urges as they play up which is natural due to their current stage in life. For a solution to this problem let first outline the reasons while young boys or men masturbate and this include physiological changes. This is as a result of the hormonal changes that take place at this period. Feelings start driving wide, so lack of the right information, like mentioned earlier on, on how to deal with such feelings can actually lead to masturbation which, if not addressed, can affect other aspects of the person’s life. Another one is lack or inadequate proper sex education. This is a situation whereby a child is not properly informed about the changes that will occur in his body both externally and internally at a certain age, that is, what to expect and how to go about it. Once there’s a gap, the child, in the process of seeking answers or solutions, might be guided wrongly into masturbation. For the case of the adult, some of them have the belief that talking to children about sexuality, s*x and relationship is actually encouraging them to put the act into practice, forgetting that knowledge is power. On the other hand, some children view any awareness of their bodies particularly sexuality as bad. This simply leaves some children unprepared for sexual urges they encounter as adolescence. More so, the type of friends they keep and what they do (peer pressure). Rumors and secrecy can also lead a teenager into the act of masturbation. Masturbation is like a drug addict hungry for his next fix when to address. So at your age, I want you to try as much to control yourself by seeing it that what you are doing is embarrassing and can be harmful as detriment to your future being. And for quick solution try as much as possible to get marry if you want to get over it quickly. Also, control yourself through being a good religious person. Each time you have the urge try to get closer to your Holy Book and this might quickly work thing out for you. Good luck!

Talk About Girl – Stanza One

When a girl is quiet millions of things are running in her mind. When she is not arguing she is thinking deeply. When she looks at you with eyes full of questions, she is wondering how long you will be around her. When a girl answers “I am fine or ok” few seconds she might not at all fine. When a girl stares at you she is wondering why you are lying and when she lays on your chest she is wishing you be her own forever.

Talk About Girl – Stanza Two

When a Girl wants to see you especially every day it is because she wants to be pampered. When she says I love you she means it and when she says I miss you no one in this world can miss you more than that. Life only comes around once make sure you spend it with the right person.

Talk About Girl – Stanza Three

Find a guy who calls you beautiful instead of hot, the one who calls you back when you hang up on him, the one who will stay awake just to watch you sleep. The guy who kisses your forehead, the one that wants to show you off to the world when you are in your sweats. The one that will hold your hand in front of his friends and constantly reminds you of how much he cares about you and how lucky he is to have you. The one that will turn to his friends and say ‘that’s her.’