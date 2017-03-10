IEC ACCEPTS NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES IN BANJUL, KM IN DAY-1

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) yesterday accepted the nomination of six candidates of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) and Independents who are vying for the National Assembly seats in the Banjul Administrative Area. The nominations, which began yesterday, will end on Sunday.

Among the Candidates whose nominations were accepted are Babucarr Nyang of the APRC who is vying for the Banjul South Constituency, Abdoulie Saine APRC for Banjul Central, Haddijatou Forbes of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) for Banjul Central, Momodou A.B.S Mboob of GDC for Banjul North, EbouJeng an Independent candidate vying for the Banjul Central Constituency, and Mybe Babucarr Sarr also an Independent Candidate for Banjul South.

Speaking to the candidates shortly after filing their nomination papers, Mrs. Fatoumatta Jallow-Ndure, the IEC Commissioner and Electoral Returning officer for the Banjul Administrative Area called on the candidates to conduct their campaign in a peaceful environment and also to advise their supporters to desist from using abusive languages against each other.

She urged the candidates to respect the code of conduct of the Independent Electoral Commission, adding that any candidate who fails to respect the electoral code of conduct would face the penalty. She therefore reminded them that elections come and go but people stay.

Mrs. Fatoumatta Jallow-Ndure called on candidates to talk to the youths to respect the views of the other candidates during the campaign process.

All the candidates who spoke to the Daily Observer in Banjul outlined their plans for their respective constituencies as they also sounded optimistic of victory in the forthcoming National Assembly Elections.

Kanifing Municipality

In the Kanifing Municipality (KM), the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) and Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) also nominated their candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election.

APRC has put in six candidates for the Kanifing Municipality except Old Jeshwang constituency. The nominated APRC candidates are Modou A. Njie of Bundung Ka-Kunda constituency, Gibbi Bah for Latrikunda, Kumba Barry Bakau, Ebrima Sonko, Tallinding, Seedy Bojang Serekunda and Samba Jatta of Serekunda West.

Under the Gambia Democratic Congress ticket, Modou I. Cham is contesting in Old Jeshwang Constituency, Ebrima Nyang Latrikunda Sabiji and Amie Colley for Tallinding. However, other GDC aspiring candidates in the KM will be nominated in the coming days.

In a Daily Observer interview, Modou A. Njie, APRC candidate for Bundung said if he is given the mandate he would not only represent the interest of his constituency but that of the entire people regardless of their political affiliation.

Seedy Bojang of APRC vying for Serekunda constituency said if elected, he would empower youths and improve the state of infrastructure in his constituency. “Most of the youths in my area are unemployed and I will also create opportunities for them.”

Samba Jatta Alias Sam, APRC candidate for Serekunda West, said his focus would be on the youths if given the mandate. “I will make sure that youths are empowered and hold government accountable.”

Amie Colley, GDC candidate for Tallinding, said as a woman, there is lot she can do for women noting that she knows the issues affecting them. “We are no more going to take back seats ,we will be in the front. That is why I decided to come forward so that other women can follow my footstep.

Modou I. Cham, GDC candidate for Old Jeshwang Constituency, said he has the support of the people, particularly young people. “I will bring about changes if elected. I am hopeful that they will give me the chance to deliver,” he stated.

by Momodou Faal

& Omar Wally