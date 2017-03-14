IEC Accepts Nomination of Candidates in CRR

As the race for April 6th draw ever closer, aspiring candidates from different parties including the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC), Gambia Democratic Congress Party (GDC) and Independent candidates, over the past few days were busy submitting their papers for nomination.

According to our reporter, who covered the area on Thursday and Friday, it was the same activity as hundreds of supporters turned in their numbers to escort their respective candidates to the IEC regional office in Janjanbureh for nomination.

Presided over by Commissioner Anthony Secka, the event was characterised with drumming and singing by jubilant millitants of each of the different political parties.

APRC

In Janjanbureh administrative area, APRC has filed in seven candidates to contest in the forthcoming parliamentary election slated for April 6.

Candidates running under APRC ticket are; Seedy Njie for Nianija Constituency, Sainey Mbye for Upper Saloum Constituency, Mamadou Lamin Jallow for Sami constituency, Ebrima Sarjo for Janjanbureh, Cherno Jallow, Niamina East, Amadou Malick Njie for Upper Fulladu West, and Bakary Sambally for Lower Fulladu West.

GDC

The Gambia Democratic Congress Party headed by its party leader Hon. Mamma Kandeh also filed in candidates in all the eleven constituencies across CRR. They are Ismaila Cham for Upper Fulladu West, Aminata Jallow Jeng for Lower Fulladu West, Assan Babou Sowe for Lower Salounm, Omar Bah for Niani, Omar Ceesay for Niamina East, Musa Ceesay for Upper Saloum, Amet Manneh for Nianija, Babucarr Boye for Sami, Bamba Camara for Janjanbureh, Alhagie Jallow for Niamina Dankunku, and Demba Sowe for Niamina West.

Independent Candidate

One Yankuba Sinera was nominated under the independent ticket for Lower Fulladou West.

Speaking to reporters shortly after his nomination, Hon Sainey Mbaye, incumbent candidate for Upper Saloum stated that he is contesting again to make sure that the APRC party maintains its power, since all Gambians had recognised the legacy of former President Yahya Jammeh .

Mbaye maintained that he is confident of a landslide victory in the upcoming election, saying he represented his constituency well, as manifested in the number of meaningful development initiatives he brought to the doorstep of his people in the past five years.

For his part, Bamba Camara, a GDC candidate in the Janjanbureh constituency, affirmed that despite GDC’s low performance in the area in the last election, he is ever committed to winning the hearts and minds of electorate in the area ahead of April 6th polls.

Camara attributed the low performance of the party due to lack of strong political support based in the Island town to convince more electorate in the area. “Now, I am 100% confident of a landslide victory come April 6 parliamentary election,” he added.

Omar Ceesay, a GDC candidate for Niamina East also expressed similar sentiments. He is upbeat of a landslide victory come April 6, saying he is the popular choice of the people in the area.

by Samba Jawo