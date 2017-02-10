IEC Boss Vows not to Repeat Error Again

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has stated that the commission under his leadership has learned a great lesson in the just concluded presidential election, saying such kind of error that happened in the past election, which warranted announcing two results, would never repeat itself again.

Alhaji Alieu Mamour Njie made these remarks while answering questions from journalists at a press conference held at the IEC office in the Bertil Herding Highway on Thursday.

The IEC boss admitted the fact that the error happened at their main office when tabling the result.

“Definitely the mistake should have not happen, but I can assure you that it will never happen again because there is no room for error in election,” he assured, saying that the result was 100% accurate and it those not change anything.

He made it clear that his office was not under any pressure concerning the announcement of the results, noting that what delayed it was the fact that the former president asked them to stop transmission because he wanted to go on State TV to concede defeat.

“It was good that we come out and invite all the political parties and justify the error,” the IEC Boss noted, adding that they are well prepared and be assured that such kind of thing would never repeat itself again.

Spot counting

The IEC Boss further told journalist that the spot counting is the most transparent manner and it would continue as far as he is concern. “Because even if you burn the entire building it will not change anything due to the fact that people already know what their candidate get well before it reaches me and it cannot be hack,” he stated.

Njie called on all political players to maintain peace and tranquility during the election.

He said the government is ready 100% to sponsor the election; however he was quick to assert that other international organisations may also come to their aid like UNDP.

by Momodou Jawo