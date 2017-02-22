IEC Boss Vows to Address Query Raised in Electoral Process

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Alieu Momarr Njie has promised that the IEC would immediately address any query or objection raised by any registered political party or candidate or party agent on issues impacting on the electoral conduct or process.

He added that the IEC would only announce results that depict the voice of the people.

The IEC Boss made these remarks on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of a training of political parties as part of activities leading to the National Assembly Election slated for 6th April 2017.

Organised by the IEC, the training was held at TANGO.

According to the IEC Chairman, Gambians should be proud of themselves that their Electoral System is second to none and worthy of emulation.

The training, he indicated, is an important aspect of the electoral activities, as it is aimed at sensitising the political parties and candidates on their roles and responsibilities in the electoral process. “I must first of all thank you ‘the political parties’ for participating very well in the 1st December 2016 presidential election. You played your role very well and I hope that this same spirit will continue in the upcoming elections,” he noted.

The mission of the Commission, the IEC boss went on, is to provide the Gambian people with an independent and efficient electoral process that is based on fairness, transparency and trust and supported by competent staff for the democratic conduct of all public elections and referenda. He promised that the IEC will evolve into an efficient and effective institution that is adequately staffed and resourced, and responsive to national need for full participation in the electoral processes and, leadership that would promote harmony, democracy and progress.

The IEC as an election management body, he stated is guided by core values or principles, which are also in line with internationally accepted guidelines, including independence and impartiality, professionalism, competence and efficiency and integrity and accountability among others. Therefore, Mr. Njieurgesd political parties and candidates to keep on adding more value to what they are doing which include, providing useful platform for mobilisation, and for the articulation of societal needs and concerns, promoting competition, high voter turnout, and sustaining democratic participation and inclusion.

“The disqualification for members of the National Assembly, according to section 90 of the constitution of the Republic of the Gambia include; no person is qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly if he or she holds the citizenship or nationality of a country other than the Gambia, has been found guilty of any abuse of office, corruption or any offence connected with public elections by a court, is a district chief or alkalo, is adjudged or otherwise declared bankrupt under any law of The Gambia and has not been discharged among others.

For his part, Commissioner Anthony Robert Secka spoke at length on the significance of the training, adding that the most important partners in the political process are the political parties.

by Momodou Jawo