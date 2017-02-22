IEC: Nomination Forms are Free

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has announced that nomination forms for the upcoming National Assembly Elections are free of charge and can only be collected from the IEC regional offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjanbureh and Basse.

A press release from the IEC reads:

Pursuant to Section 96 of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, the Independent Electoral Commission will conduct the National Assembly Elections on 6th April 2017.

Nomination of candidates will be held from 9th to 12th March 2017. As a result, Nomination forms will be issued out to prospective candidates from Monday 20th February to Sunday 12th March 2017.

These forms are free of charge and can only be collected from the IEC regional offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjanbureh and Basse.