IEC Will Always Play Fair, Transparent Elections Says Malleh Sallah

The Independent Electoral Commission returning officer for West Coast Region has assured that IEC will always play free, fair and transparent elections.

Malleh Sallah was speaking recently during an interview with the Daily Observer at the Gambia College in Brikama, as he waited for the presiding officers of various constituencies in WCR to surrender election results in the just concluded National Assembly election.

Delivering a free, fair and transparent election, he said, is a tradition of his commission, while stating that the trend will continue. “IEC will consolidate any process we are in and hope to do better after every delivery. We have to learned from pass experiences so as to better ourselves for the future operations, this is our vision.”

According to him, despite the size of West Coast Region, they didn’t encounter any problems as people might have expected. “The election processes are all successfully fulfilled without a hitch.” he stated.

For his part, Ali Touray, presiding officer at Marakissa Bantaba Polling Station, revealed that there could never be cheating in the elections with the system The Gambia is practising. He added that anyone who had experienced election duties would know that operations in The Gambia are always clean and clear. “I have been taking part in election duties since 1996 and I can assure the general public on how transparent the IEC procedures are.”

Amat Ceesay, a presiding officer at 202013 Ebo Town polling Station one, stated that the spot counting was an indication of transparency in the process, saying both the arrangement of drums and counting was in alphabetical order as directed by the IEC authorities.

“At every polling station across the county, a copy of the result is given to each agent before sending the master to returning officers.”

by Saffiatou Colley