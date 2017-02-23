If Election Goes Badly, it Undermines Democracy- IEC Chairman

For many people, election is a crucial decision about the future, and if the election goes well, the country can continue towards democracy and peace, but if the election goes badly, it can undermine democracy and turn the country towards conflict, says Alieu Momar Njai, chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

As such, he said there must be free speech so that all candidates contesting in an election could speak without fear, and for an election to go well; it must be free and fair.

Mr. Njai made these statements yesterday during the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitisation forum on the role of media in election reporting at the Tango conference hall in Kanifing.

The training that brought together participants from both the print and electronic media is aimed at sensitising the Media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on their role and responsibilities in the electoral process, which forms an important aspect of electoral activities.

The Chairman of the IEC underlined that in this modern age the media is one of the most powerful influencing factors of how an election runs inside the country and how it is perceived from outside.

He buttressed that the media also must be free to tell everyone what was said without pressure to twist the truth, adding that the job of professional journalists is to fully inform citizens about issues and their choices so that they could decide for themselves who to vote for.

“Elections are great challenge for the media. Therefore first and foremost, journalists need to know the election laws; they must report fairly on all candidates, parties and issues. The media should be the voice of the voters and to crown it all, they must adhere to professional standards of accuracy, impartiality and responsibility,” the IEC boss noted.

Their commission, he said is very conscious of the pivotal role the media plays during the electoral process, while saying that this training session would help journalists to acquire skills, which would be used to help voters become better informed.

Chairman Njai noted that CSOs play a crucial role in citizen sensitisation or awareness creation and conflict prevention, thus CSOs have been recognized as distinguished from society in general on the basis that it is composed of citizens who act collectively in the public sphere to express their interests amongst others.

For her part, Isatou Jallow-Ndure, a Commissioner at the IEC saidthat for the electoral body to adequately implement its mandate, it needs to collaborate with stakeholders such as the media, CSOs and the National Council for Civic Education, especially in the area of voter education.

She added that the role of CSOs in the area of education is key as they deal directly with the grassroots and their intervention is pivotal to the IEC. According to her, democracy building can only be achieved through educating people, not just about registering and voting but also by impressing upon the public.

Madam Jallow-Ndure affirmed that freedom of expression is an integral part of democracy, saying this fundamental right guarantees that members of the society are able to impart and receive information without prior censorship.

by Arfang MS Camara

& FatouSowe