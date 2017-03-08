If Mai Fatty is Found Wrong, Well it’s Unfortunate for Him Says Sallah

The Spokesperson for the Coalition Halifa Sallah has said that there is no controversy between him and Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty. “Mai is entitled to his opinion and has the right to express them, however, if he is found wrong, well it is unfortunate for him, it is Mai’s integrity at stake not my integrity,” he stated.

“Brother Mai is someone who have learned one or two things from me and is not my duty to destroy the people whom I should try to build up for the future of The Gambia,” Mr. Sallah noted.

Mr. Sallah’s statement follows remarks made by the Interior Minister Mai Ahmad Fatty, who was quoted over the weekend saying; He was no more the official spokesperson for the coalition.

In yesterday’s press conference held at a hotel in Kololi, journalists asked Mr Sallah if he is the official spokesperson for the coalition or not?

Mr, Sallah said politicians are “very strange animals” so; if one doesn’t understand them, certainly one would have a problem in dealing with them. “But being one of them, I will help you to understand the realities. “On the issue of spokesperson, I’m here and I think that is enough evidence to show that Halifa Sallah is the spokesperson,” he said.

by Omar Wally

& Momodou Faal