I’m Not Totally Rejecting All The Results Says Mama Kandeh

The leader of Gambia Democratic Party has again said that he rejects some of the results in certain constituencies, but not all the results in the just concluded National Assembly elections, which was held on the 6th April.

Mama Kandeh made these remarks yesterday, at Baobab, during a press conference on GDC’s stance on the just concluded parliamentary election.

“The president doesn’t belong to any political party, he contested under independent ticket therefore, all parties in The Gambia should be equal to him.”

According to him, this president should not go on tour during their campaign, thus our reporter put it to him; that if president’s tour during campaign was wrong and influence votes? or whether, it was also not wrong for him (Mama) to render support to schools and hospitals during campaign period? In respond, he said rendering support to hospitals and students would be a continuous process for his party with or without elections.

‘I made it clear that whether people vote for me or not, I’m a citizen heading a political party, and we should contribute to national development.”

Asked whether the five seats won by GDC will be taking part in today’s swearing in the National Assembly? He replied: “I have congratulated all those who won, not only those in the GDC, and I said until otherwise, they are announced the winners of the different constituencies”.

by Omar Wally