IMF Deems Public-Private Sector Partnership a Necessity

The deputy director of the International Monetary Fund’s African Department has pointed out a need for public-private sector partnership in the country, underlining a need to work together to ensure rapid economic growth.

Roger Nord, who was recently on a 48-hour visit to The Gambia pointed out the successful examples that the IMF has seen in other countries; where private sector is seen as a driver of growth.

This, he said, is possible where the private sector and public sector work hand-in-glove.

“When they sit down – the private sector can express its concerns and its idea to the government and the government can make sure what it’s doing; whether it’s regulatory framework or whether it’s tax framework,” he said, noting that the collaboration is very important.

He also indicated that there was very little collaboration between the public and the private sector based on what he heard during his stay in the country. He, however, noted that the sense of collaboration is hoped to be very high in the very near future.

Mr. Nord came to the country at a time when the IMF team of experts were here to meet state machineries on the basis of the economy.

The chief for The Gambia mission, Ulrich Jacoby, who is also African Department’s deputy Division Chief, Western I Division, said that the team was here to inform state machineries on how they could support them. He said one of the plans they have agreed on was a disbursement under IMF’s rapid credit facility, which he believed would bolster reserve in the central bank as they were relatively low.

Mr. Jacoby also noted that there would be staff monitoring programme for 12 months, in which the IMF would set out an economic framework and guideline for the government to pursue budget and monitoring policy. This, he said, would help guide the government throughout this year.

Mr. Nord said that this new government, although young, is committed to formulating its policies. He added that the IMF and World Bank were talking about the plans of the government, noting that these plans would allow The Gambian economy to return to higher growth. “But let us be clear, some things can be done quickly but others will take sometimes,” he noted. “There is no magic bullet; there are no easy solutions and there would be need for carefully considered reforms.”

Mr. Nord, who also met the private sector in his 48-hour stay in the country, singled out The Gambia Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) as vibrant. According to him, the private sector was happy and committed to help make an economic transition.

“The clear challenge for the government is to put the public finance on a sound footing; that means reducing the deficit and reduce debt. That’s the main challenge The Gambia faces. We are all going to work together to do so. Some parts will take more time; others can be done more immediately; but I think the direction was good,” he said.

Mr. Nord acknowledged that there are very talented entrepreneurs in this country, which he believed was difficult to realize over the past years. He added that the private sector equally welcomed a predictable economic framework where foreign exchange is available when they needed it; and were encouraging the IMF to let the government know that they were ready to work together.

