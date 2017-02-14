Importance of Valentine’s Day, its Meaning

Each year on February 14th, many people around the globe exchange cards, candy, gifts or flowers with their special valentine. Valentine’s Day is an old tradition thought to have originated from a Roman Festival known as Lupercalia, according to sources. It’s renowned for being the ‘most romantic day of the year’. Since celebrating Valentine means celebrating true love of God; hence it is a day to remember our loved ones, a day to remember the character of St. Valentine.

However, in The Gambia people observe the day in many ways, as some people wear red and black outfits, sending or giving out gifts such as Rose-flowers, valentine’s cards, chocolates, cakes, and valentine Frames among a host of others.

In commemorating this year’s day, this reporter went out and about and this is what people have to say.

Mike Mercy, a valentine gifts dealer at the Serrekunda Market, said Valentine’s Day is a special day meant to express love to our loved ones through sharing of gifts or on embarking on an outing together to celebrate love.

Giving an insight of how the day came about, Mercy noted that Valentine is derive from a Saint called Saint Valentine, saying from history he SAINT used to distribute gifts on this special day and years on today, people continue to follow his footstep.

He noted that in life people have busy schedules, but once in a while it is good to carve-out a day like this to express your love through exchanging of gift or hanging out with friends and close ones.

For Aji Sally Senghore, who went to buy valentine’s gifts at the market, said everyone need to have a loved one in his/herself life, as Valentine is all about love and caring for one and another.

“So there is no way one can say Valentine is not good because it is preaching kindness, love and sharing of gifts. Again, I don’t see the reason why people should criticize celebrating the day or think is mainly for lovers or it is just a day to express your love and care for someone you love. The issue is that people celebrate love every day and we care for each other, but is also good to have a day, just an exceptional day to express your feelings,” said a man, who want to remain anonymous.

Other sources has it that Valentine was a Religious leader who had great love for God, widows, widowers, the less privileged and the vulnerable ones as well as humanity in general.

“He gave from his heart to assist people as well as encourage the rich among his community to reach out to the needy. This is the man Valentine. He gave out from his heart to assist people as well as encourage the rich among his community to reach out to the needy.”

Thus, people should bear in mind that Valentine’s Day should be a day to show continual true love of God but not for indulging in indiscriminate awful activities and exploitation especially by the youths and unmarried adult in society.

by Olimatou Coker