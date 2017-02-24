Impounded Timber Transported to Senegal

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ECOMIG Forces in The Gambia Colonel Ngum has confirmed to our reporter that the timbers that were impounded by its Forces at Brikama in the West Coast Region have been taken to Jululu in Casamace, Senegal.

The ECOMIG PRO who spoke to this reporter in an interview, stated that the timber logs are going to be taken to Senegal and handed over to the Senegalese Forestry officers, adding that the timbers were illegally taken from Senegal.

Colonel Ngum said that it have been proven that the timbers are from Senegal.

When asked by the reporter whether they will compensate the timber dealers, Colonel Ngum said he does not think they (the timber dealers) would be compensated.

“In my own opinion, I don’t think there will be any compensation because if something is taken illegally, I think there is no need for compensation,” he noted, saying they are going to take them to the Senegalese government and it is left to them to decide what to do with the timbers.

An insider from the Ministry of Forestry and Environment who wants to remain anonymous disclosed that they had a discussion with the ECOMIG Forces to release the impounded logs and return them to their respective owners but it prove futile, adding that the Senegalese forces said the timbers are from Senegal and they would not release them.

“Well they said they are going to move them to a safe location in Senegal for the fact that the timbers are in their custody until when the matter is finally resolve,” our source revealed.

One Alpha Mballow, a timber dealer who walked into the offices of the Daily Observer said their logs have been transported to Senegal, saying they have tried all efforts to get their logs back from the ECOMIG Forces but they couldn’t. “We don’t know where they are taking the timbers at the moment but what I can tell you is that we bought them in the Gambia and we spend lots of resources in buying these logs,” he stated in a worrisome mood.

Mr. Mballow disclosed that he spent almost four hundred thousand dalasis (D400, 000.00) in buying the logs. “Is very painful seeing those timbers been taken to Senegal after I spent all my resources in this business. We expect the government to help us and take our logs back, but they should not sit and watch our resources going like that, besides no authority in the country is willing to assist us,” Mballow stated.

Bakoreh Jabbi from SareBojo in the Jimara District of URR, a timber dealer lamented on the critical situation the incident has left them. He said he also spent two hundred and fifty thousand dalasis in buying those timbers, adding that since the ECOMIG Forces impounded their logs; they have tried all efforts to get them back but to no avail.

“We want the government to help us so that we can get our timbers back, because this was the money I was exclusively depending on for business,” he stated.

