In Journalism, Editors Should be More Knowledgeable Than Reporters- Great

Mr. Great Akah Ottuduoma, a Mass Communication lecturer at Stratford College of Management, The Gambia has told reporters and editors during his lectures at the Daily Observer, EU-UNESCO media training on the topic: ‘Model Curricula for Journalism Education’, that an editor is expected to be more knowledgeable than his reporters.

Mr. Great further opined that hence editors are responsible for screening news written by reporters for suitable publication, they must have a sound knowledge about political and social issues, as well as a powerful history background. He added that, an editor is expected to read widely, have excellent oral and written communication skills and also keep up to date with current affairs both national and international.

The editor, Mr. Great added, has to be more familiar with the mechanics of writing (punctuation marks), while affirming that seeking knowledge and having command over the language isn’t only limited to the editor but the reporter as well. “One of the most essential things for a reporter is the language used in his news. Lack of the ability to flow compels one to write less and also affects the journalist in accessing information from a source. Technically, a reporter has to acquire knowledge of journalism, be in high state of curiosity and determined to get information at all cost, be diplomatic, associative and skillful to understand information.” Mr. Great explained.

He pointed out the collective responsibilities of the editor and the reporter which are; for both to properly check the grammar and wordings of an article before publication, and be cautious with headlines as they are characterised by fact and facts about a story which attracts the audience to read.

“News has to always contain the 5 Cs which is; to be concise, comprehensive, clear in the simplest form, correct and consistence,” he said as he seized the opportunity to commend the Observer editorial for publishing well-articulated and quality news.

by Saffiatou Colley