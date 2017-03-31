Inception Forum on Strategic Programme for Climate Resilience Project Held

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resource (MECCNAR) recently held an inception workshop to develop a strategic programme on climate resilience project for The Gambia, at a hotel, in Kololi.



It would be recalled that The Gambia was last year selected as one of the six pilot countries to implement the Climate Invests Funds Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR). The approval made available a sum of $1.5 Million to the Government of The Gambia to prepare a Strategic Programme for Climate Resilience for the country. Being the Ministry mandated to implement the PPCR, MECCNAR has hired a Belgian consultant from AGRER to carry out the consultancy work in developing a SPCR document.

However, the aim of the forum was to create awareness from the grassroot level to the national level on climate resilience with the involvement of various Ministries in The Gambia.

Speaking at the event, the deputy permanent secretary at Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Alagie Manjang outlined the importance of the forum, revealing that climate resilience system deals with climate change.

Manjang indicated that the global climate was changing at an unprecedented rate with the African continent identified as one of the most vulnerable continents to climatic effects.

“These effects are further amplified by the lack of adequate finances and technical knowledge to actively adapt to the changing environment. The Gambia is widely acknowledged as one of the most vulnerable countries in Africa to climate change evidenced by the fact that the country has experienced drought related crop failures and severe floods over the past decade, not to mention the threat faced by the entire the country’s coastline including Banjul,” Manjang stated

He, however, pointed out that the longer-term impacts of climate change on communities and their livelihoods, as well as increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, expose settlements to a wide range of risks which they are often ill-equipped to handle.

“Disadvantaged communities, including subsistence farmers, slum and coastal dwellers are particularly affected. As one of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) parties to the UNFCCC. The Gambia, he said was among the nations that were least responsible for climate change, particularly vulnerable to its impacts, but amongst the most progressive for ambitious international climate action, he stated.

In light of these international commitments and at the national level, he added, The Gambia has taken very important steps to face the challenges and address the effects of climate change.

This, he went on included, the establishment of the National Climate Change Committee since 1992 and through the development, submission and implementation of her 1st and 2nd National Communications; the National Adaptation Program of Actions (NAPA); the National Capacity Self-Assessment (NCSA) and the National Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA).

DPS Manjang recalled that in 2016, a National Climate Change Policy was developed with the support from the Eropean Union with a view to creating the legal frameworks and necessary conducive environment, which support the mainstreaming and institutionalisation of adaptation and mitigation efforts.

This according to him, was part of their quest to attract further climate finance that could be manifested into tangible projects, saying that the objectives of the PPCR investment plans were to assist developing countries to integrate climate resilience into development planning and also offer additional funding to pilot innovative public and private sector solutions to pressing climate related risks.

According to him, as part of the process of rolling out the project The Gambia has been visited twice by the World Bank and the African Development Bank as part of scoping and joint missions both of which involved consultations with Government institutions, NGO’s and the private sector.

by Awa Gassama